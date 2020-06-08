The Columbia County Racing Association (CCRA) and club President Darrin Rye, of Warren, are looking toward the River City Speedway track season opener at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 13 in St. Helens.
"That's what we're getting ready for and we're doing everything that we possibly can to start the season on Saturday,” Rye said. “There's going to be rules and regulations that we have to abide by, including a 10 p.m. curfew and social distancing monitors on site at all times.”
Because of the state mandated Phase 2 reopening restrictions, fans will not be able to attend races immediately, but it's possible that could change prior to the conclusion of the season in late September.
Originally, the COVID-19 state restrictions on large outdoor events postponed the racing season, now similar to local businesses entering Phase 2 with less restrictions, important details at the speedway are being finalized prior to opening day at the Columbia County Fairgrounds track.
Columbia County’s move into Phase 2 of Oregon Governor Kate Brown's reopening plan June 5 signaling a much anticipated and welcome economic boost for area residents, business owners and also for cultural activities, such as stock car racing.
On the track
The track will have 70 cars that can compete, which is a significant number since it will allow the CCRA to include more race classifications to participate at the speedway. Under the Phase 2 guidelines, a total of 250 people will be allowed at the track which would allow 25 CCRA employees and 155 pit crew members to attend the races each week. Drivers won't receive points this year, so there will not be any division champions like in previous years.
"We're very excited that we can have a total of 250 people, which will allow us to have several divisions that will be able to compete,”Rye said. "Our sponsors - Napa Auto Care Center, Chubb's Chevron and Skinny's Texaco, our absolutely the most important part of our organization and we're all very grateful to have their help every year. It will be nice to have 250 people seeing all the sponsors banners and posters at the track."
Classes that will comprise CCRA events include Sportsman, Modified, Tuner, Four-Cylinder, Dwarf Cars and Pure Stock, which was formally known as Street Stock. Area drivers who are considered division frontrunners include St. Helens drivers Bob Berg, Greg Brumbaugh, Jim Potter, Warren's Terry King and Dick Gaboury of Rainier.
The Dwarf Cars and the Four-Cylinder Division will be the two featured classes in Saturday's opener.
Drivers ready to start their engines
"I'm ready to go and I'm really excited to start racing my new car (a 2001 Toyota Celica) in the Four Cylinder class,” Berg said. "It's definitely going to be much different than other years, because there won't be any fans there. There won't be point standings either, so we won't be competing for a championship, which is kind of unfortunate. It will still be a fun season though and I'm ready to start competing."
Berg's wife Tiffany competed in the Four-Cylinder class in a Neon and she took fourth place last year. The husband/wife duo will be racing together in the same class on Saturday, which is something rarely seen at the speedway.
Brumbaugh, took second to 2019 Street Stock champion King and he'll be back driving the CLT Trucking/Hoyt Construction sponsored 1985 Chevrolet Malibu in the Pure Stock Class. Potter finished eighth in the Tuner Class last year and he'll also be a top driver again this season.
Gaboury took second place along with co-driver Trenton Brogan of Kelso in the Four-Cylinder Class while driving his Economy Auto Wrecking 1992 Nissan Sentra. King and co-driver Broc Ross of St. Helens, teamed up to win the Street Stock title last year in the Ross Diesel & Auto 1987 Buick Regal. King will compete again this year in the Pure Stock class.
Berg won the 2018 Tuner Division title and he followed with a fourth place finish in the series points standings last year while driving his Cozy Lawn Maintenance sponsored 1997 Dodge Neon. Berg's wife Tiffany competed in the Four-Cylinder class in a Neon and she took fourth place last year. TJ Landis of West Linn, won the Tuner Division championship last year and he'll return and likely continue to be a frontrunner again this season.
During inclement weather conditions it's best to call the speedway at 503-397-6506 to verify the schedule. If Saturday's race is cancelled, the rescheduled opening day will be June 20, followed by the second event June 27.
River City Speedway is located at 58892 Saulser Road in St. Helens.
