Under normal conditions at this time of the year, River City Speedway would be bustling with race car drivers, pit crew members and avid stock car racing fans anticipating the 36th year of motorsports action at the Columbia County Fairgrounds facility in St. Helens.
However, since we're all quite familiar with the currently uncertain and challenging times as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, everything has changed at the race track as well. The first three races in May were cancelled due to the deadly and highly contagious coronavirus pandemic. Despite the extenuating circumstance's though, Columbia County Racing Association (CCRA) President Darrin Rye has plans to begin the 2020 season soon and if everything falls into place, it could very well start on Saturday.
"We won't know anything for sure until June 4," Rye said. "Fans will not be allowed at the races until probably in September, but it all depends on what happens and how much of an effect COVID-19 will have on everything at that time.”
Rye said racing organizers are continuing to work with sponsors through the challenges.
“Because they've all given us lots of money this year,” he said. “We love them all, we appreciate their help and we're doing everything we can to get the season started."
When Columbia County was given approval allowing the move to Phase 1 of Oregon Governor Kate Brown's reopening plan May 15, that was the first step needed in order to start the season. There's still a few more details that would have to be ironed out though to make it a reality as Columbia County seeks the move to Phase 2.
Under Phase 1, groups of 25 people are the maximum allowed at a cultural event, such as the race track. Phase 2 means a gathering of up to 100 people would be allowed. On June 4, Gov. Brown will give approval for counties that are eligible for Phase 2, which would start June 5 and pave the way for the speedway to have its season opener at 5 p.m. Saturday. Area residents and local business owners are hoping that Columbia County will receive that important designation from Gov. Brown.
The speedway has 25 employees and 75 people would be allowed in the pit area. A total of 25 drivers can bring two pit crew members each with them. Drivers in just one motorsport classification will compete in the normal program of heats and mains on the quarter-mile clay oval track. Another division will compete at the next event on the CCRA schedule, which will be June 13.
Drivers will not earn any points, which means that there won't be any division champions like in previous years. After each of the seven motorsport classes have had one practice race, the second round for each division will consist of a first place cash prize for main event winners along with a purse for other top finishers.
Although fans will not attend the races, it's actually similar to the high profile and nationally recognized NASCAR Cup Series. NASCAR just resumed its schedule May 16 after 10 weeks of racing were cancelled because of COVID-19. Currently, no fans are allowed to attend NASCAR events at the big super speedways located around the country.
Drivers who are considered to be frontrunners on the track include Bob Berg of St. Helens, Dick Gaboury of Rainier and Dan McDonald of Longview. Berg drives his Cozy Lawn Maintenance sponsored 1997 Dodge Neon in the Tuner Division. Berg won the 2018 Tuner title and he took fourth place in the point standings last year and won two main events.
"I'm ready to start racing if we get the opportunity to do that," said Berg, 56, owner of Cozy Lawn Maintenance. "I have three cars that are ready to go and my wife Tiffany wants to start racing too. I've had a lot more time than I normally have this year to work on my race cars. I've been driving my cars in circles in my backyard to test them and get them ready for competition."
Gaboury, 71, took second in the Tuner Division while driving his Economy Auto Wrecking 1992 Nissan Sentra. McDonald recorded seven top-five main event finishes and captured two victories in his Ram Light Truck Salvage 2004 Nissan Sentra and he took third place in the Tuner standings.
Other competitors who will also likely be frontrunners include the Landis brothers - TJ, Myke and Lance, Devon Reed, Clyde White and Greg Brumbaugh of St. Helens. TJ Landis of West Linn, won the Tuner Division title last year. The trio of Myke Landis, Lance Landis and Jerry Rouleau combined as co-drivers to win the Four Cylinder Division championship a year ago.
Brumbaugh, 58, won Street Stock Division titles in 2017 and 2018 and then finished second last year to division champion Terry King of Warren. Brumbaugh drives the CLT Trucking/Hoyt Construction 1985 Chevrolet Malibu and he'll undoubtedly be the top driver in the new Pure Stock Class (formerly Street Stock). Reed, from Woodland, won the 2019 Sportsman Division title and he'll be a top contender again in the series. White of Longview, captured the Modified Division last year and he'll also be the top driver in the class again this year.
Rye says that one person who has been instrumental in helping prepare the speedway to open is Jake Sperley of St. Helens. Sperley operates his company, Fair and Event Management (FAEM) and he's been coordinating with the many track sponsors and doing advertising to help promote the speeway. Sperley has also been making the graphics for th speedway's social media accounts. He also helps with many of the track's printing needs, such as making signs, business cards and posters.
River City Speedway is located at 58892 Saulser Road in St Helens.
