The official results are in following St. Helens High School swim team's participation at the NW Oregon Conference District Swim Meet Saturday at Parkrose High School. The boy's team captured 4th overall at the meet, and the girls took 5th.
By the numbers at District:
Men's 200 IM Final
2nd Place- Junior Jake Maher 2:12.40. +6.31 off of 1st Place
Women's 200 Yard Freestyle Final
5th Place- Freshman Kathryn Nelson 2:35.72. +32.44 off of 1st Place
Men's 200 Yard Freestyle Final
2nd Place- Junior Ryan Maher 1:50.00. +1.57 off of 1st Place
Men's 200 Yard Medley Relay Final
1st Place- Junior Nick Brooks, Jake Maher, Ryan Maher, and Senior Isaac Reed 1:45.15. -0.4 faster than Scappoose (2nd Place)
Men's 100 Yard Breaststroke Final
1st Place- Junior Jake Maher 1:01.80. -4.35 faster than 2nd Place
Men's 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Final
4th Place- Junior Nick Brooks, Jake Maher, Ryan Maher, and Senior Isaac Reed. 1:38.95. +4.82 off of 1st Place.
Men's 100 Yard Backstroke Final
4th Place- Junior Nick Brooks 1:02.70. +5.37 off of 1st Place
Women's 100 Yard Backstroke Final
3rd Place- Sophomore Molly Wheeldon 1:11.24. +5.1 off of 1st Place
Women's 500 Yard Freestyle Final
5th Place- Senior Maggie Wheeldon 6:45.85. +1:08.73 off of 1st Place
With 10 total finishes in the top five of 20 events, St. Helens put on a strong performance. Each of the top three finishes, qualify for the state meet that will take place at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton Friday and Saturday.
Follow the results at osaa.com. Follow St. Helens High School sports at thechronicleonline.com and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
