The winter sports teams at St. Helens High School have surpassed their mid season checkpoints and are now heading down the home stretch towards the playoffs.
As the postseason rolls around, the SHHS girl's basketball team is in prime position for a playoff opportunity.
Girls Basketball
The Lady Lions, who's witnessing the best start to a season in the decade, find themselves at 10-3, ranked #12. Before Friday's loss at 10th-ranked Hillsboro, the Lady Lions were able to break into the top 10 for the first time in over 20 years.
Currently, St. Helens sits at 4th place in the Northwest Oregon Conference Standings. With the top 4 making the state tournament, and ten league games left, all is to play for. When asked what a key to their early success is this season, SHHS junior guard Maria Reardon said: "Our team chemistry has been very good this year. We're all really close and work well together. I think we can go a long way with this team this year."
PROJECTION
The St. Helens Lady Lions will finish 16-7, with a league record of 8-6, which should qualify them for the state tournament.
Boys Basketball
The St. Helens boys, who've lost eight games by six points or fewer, aren't in playoff position, but all is to play for. With a record of 1-13, ranked #32, they find themselves in a 4-way tie for 5th place right now. With ten games to play, and only being behind the top 4 by one game, the opportunity is undoubtedly on the table.
"The start to the season hasn't been what we wanted, but we're striving to get better every day and shoot for the highest opportunity," SHHS senior Joe Rea said.
Rea is leading his team by averaging a little over 22 points per game.
PROJECTION:
With six home games remaining, the Lions have an opportunity to push for the top four. They'll have to play their best basketball, limit turnovers, and win four of those six home contests.
Wrestling
Coming off the weekend where the Lions had four champions at the Joe Stewart Tournament. St. Helens Assistant Coach Jeff Timmons said, "I'm pleased with our group's success through the season so far, we’re wrestling very well right now.”
In the current oregonwrestlingforum rankings, the Lions have five ranked wrestlers.
Class 120
Sophomore Narcizo Garza (20-7) ranked #10
Class 126
Junior Tristan Buchanan (21-7) ranked #16
Class 152
Senior Justin Garcia (14-5) ranked #10
Class 170
Senior Ryan Burri (18-8) ranked #10
Class 182
Junior Mavrick (26-3) ranked #5
When asked how he felt his success and the success of his other four ranked teammates, Ryan Burri said: "I like where me and the rest of the guys are at right now I've been out for an ankle injury which I'm hoping won't affect districts but for Buchanan Garza and Mavrick they are all looking really good this year. I've watched them all beat up on some of the best guys in state, and for Garcia, you can barely recognize him from last year. He made a huge leap and is doing really good this year."
PROJECTION
All five of the ranked wrestlers for the Lions will qualify for the state tournament. A "sleeper" in the 106 class Gavin Schaer, is expected by his coaches and teammates to make a run as well. Burri added: "He's underrated for sure, he really should be ranked."
Swimming
The Maher brothers continue to find themselves in prime position to compete at the state level, also both are closing in on a handful of school records. With Jake doing the 200IM and 100M breast and Ryan doing 200 free and 100 fly, both feel very strongly that they'll be at the state meet February 22. As a team, the Lions took 2nd place in their most recent invitational. The twins are proud of the team's progression, and look forward to the end of February.
Follow the St. Helens High School sports teams here online and in the Wednesday editions of The Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.