The quartet of area race car drivers Dick Gaboury, Sean Fox, Joel Beehler and Terry King each notched Columbia County Racing Association (CCRA) main event wins in the Pape Machinery/Knife River sponsored Labor Day weekend races Aug. 31-Sept. 1 at River City Speedway in St. Helens.
Gaboury of Rainier, drove his Economy Auto Wrecking/Ram Light Truck Salvage sponsored 1992 Nissan Sentra and took the checkered flag to capture the Four Cylinder Division main event Aug. 31. Fox of Rainier, won the Sept. 1 Modified Division main. Beehler of St. Helens, won the Sept. 1 Street Stock main and King won the Street Stock main on Aug. 31.
Many other local competitors recorded prestigious top-five main event finishes as well, including St. Helens drivers Stephen Kaptur and Bob Berg and Gary Kordosky of Scappoose. Kaptur, 43, the two-time defending Modified Division champion, recorded a fourth place main event finish Aug. 31 while driving the Malar Performance Engines sponsored open-wheel race car owned by “Papa” Don West of St. Helens. Vancouver’s Don Jenner won the main, followed by Longview’s Clyde White, Fox and Kaptur.
On Sunday, Fox took first place in the main, followed by runnerup Don Jenner, White, Matt Jenner, Dustin Asher, Kaptur, Devon Reed and Rudy Chappelle. For White, 51, it marked the seventh straight top-five Modified Division main event finish in his PNE Construction/Eric’s Frame Repair sponsored race car. White leads the series point standings as he’s seeking to win his first ever Modified Division championship. Kaptur is ranked a close second and is still in contention for a possible third straight title with two events remaining on the 14-race schedule.
The next race is Sept. 14, followed by the Sept. 21 CCRA championship season finale event. The 2019 championship race will be held Sept 28 only if the Sept. 21 race is rained out.
Berg, the defending Tuner Division champion, recorded a fifth place main event finish Aug. 31 in his Cozy Lawn Maintenance/Eaton’s Tire & Service Center 1997 Dodge Neon. Vancouver’s Travis Koch was a three-time winner as he won the Tuner Division main, trophy dash and heat two on Aug. 31. Current division leader TJ Landis of West Linn took second, followed by Kelso’s Joel Davis, Longview’s Dan McDonald and Berg. McDonald won heat one.
McDonald won the Sept. 1 Tuner Division main in his Economy Auto Wrecking 2004 Nissan Sentra, followed by Cory Sweatman, Landis, Cody Scouller and Don Briggs to round out the top-five. Davis and Sweatman each won heat races.
Kordosky recorded a season-best third place Sportsman Division main event finish in his Chevrolet Monte Carlo Aug. 31, trailing only runnerup Devon Reed and winner Dillon Solum. Reed of Woodland, won the trophy dash and he leads the series standings, while he’s seeking a second straight Sportsman title. Solum and Bernie Lujan won heat races.
On Sunday, Solum was a two-time winner as he captured the main and heat one. Cory Hazen won heat two and was runnerup to Solum in the main. Dan Smith took third, followed by David Weaver, Samantha Packard, Andrew Short, Marty Wallace, Shane O’Hara and Will Temple.
Beehler, 26, drove the CLT Trucking/Hoyt Construction 1985 Chevy Malibu owned by Greg Brumbaugh of St. Helens to victory lane twice Aug 31 as he won the Street Stock Division dash and heat and then took second in the main to King. On Sept. 1, the two frontrunners were in the opposite position with King winning the main event in his Ross Diesel & Auto 1987 Buick Regal, while Beehler was runnerup. The two are in a close battle for the championship while separated by single digits in the point standings. The duo of co-drivers Beehler and Brumbaugh are seeking a third straight Street Stock Division title.
In the Dwarf Car Division, Ryan Martinez of Portland won the Aug. 31 main, followed by a quartet of local drivers. Shawn Dorie of St. Helens, took second, Jake VanOrtwick of Scappoose was third, Jake Tupper of St. Helens took fourth and James Brinster of St. Helens was fifth to round out the top-five. Martinez also won the Sept. 1 main, followed by Dorie, Tupper, VanOrtwick and Brinster for top-five finishers. VanOrtwick, Steven Schreiner, Dorie, Tupper, Josh Rodgers and Dennis Liebig won heat races.
Joey Tanner of Portland and Jason Johnson of Gresham, won the Ray Potter Memorial Late Model Division main events. Tanner was a two-time winner as he won the heat and main Sept. 1. Johnson was a two-time winner as well as he won the heat and main event Aug. 31. Nathan Augustine and Willie Sutton also won heat races.
Tyler Sandstrom won the Sept. 1 Four Cylinder Division main followed by Sande Simmet, Trenton Brogan, Christopher Lee and Max Sanford. Simmet, Brogan, Sandstrom and Jim Potter won heat races. Scott Beaudoin won Saturday’s Four Cylinder Division B main and Zach Dalrymple won Sunday’s B main.
Vancouver’s Zander Koch, 10, was simply unbeatable in Tracer Division (youth’s age 10-17) events as he won the heat race and main event on Saturday and Sunday in his Dodge Neon.
