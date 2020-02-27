Members of the St. Helens High School wrestling team are preparing for the upcoming State competition this weekend.
The state meet, Feb. 28 and 29, will be held at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, across from the Moda Center in downtown Portland.
Following the district meet that was held at Wilsonville High School last weekend, St. Helens placed seven wrestlers in the upcoming state tourney.
Class 106
District Champion, Sophomore Austin Schaer is seeded 4th and will wrestle Freshman Landon Carver of Lebanon in the Round of 16.
Class 113
Sophomore Narcizo Garza will wrestle 5th-seeded, Freshman Isaac Jones from Dallas in the Round of 16.
Class 132
Sophomore Malakie Gibney will wrestle Senior and 1st-ranked Zachary Mauras from Crook County in the Round of 16.
Class 132
District Champion, Junior Tristin Buchanan is seeded 4th and will wrestler Senior Ty Pearson from Central in the Round of 16.
Class 145
Senior Ryan Burri will wrestle 3rd-seeded Freshman Dylan Lee fro, Redmond in the Round of 16.
Class 170
District Champion, Junior Maverick Rask is seeded 4th and will wrestle Sophomore Auron Cramer from Thurston in the Round of 16.
Class 195
Junior Dylan Scott will wrestle 6th-seeded Junior Michael Dardis from Willamette in the Round of 16.
For more information on mat times, schedules and results, visit osaa.org
