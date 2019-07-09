Click in the center of the image below to view the E Edition. (Refresh this page if needed.)

"Criminal Procedures: Know Your Rights” workshop will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10 in the Columbia County Law Library, located at 270 S. First St. in St. Helens. Read more
With a goal of expanding services, the Columbia City Community Library has completed a three-month engagement with the Community Consulting Program (CCP), an outreach program sponsored by the Organization Development Network of Oregon (ODN-OR). Read more
Carpenter ants are the scourge of homeowners in the Pacific Northwest. They do far more structural damage to homes and other buildings than all other insects combined. That said, they are part of our wood decay cycle and have been here far longer than humans have existed. Read more
Columbia Pacific CCO is collaborating with Columbia Community Mental Health to help you learn how to tame anxiety, stress and insomnia through an innovative new program, called SPARK. Read more
Changes are afoot at Columbia Community Mental Health (CCMH) this summer. Read more
The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. Read more
St. Helens Girls Softball (SHGS) sent two 12U teams, Ultraviolet and Lady Lockdown and one 14U team, Black Ops, to the Oregon C State/Regional Championship Tournament, on June 21 - June 23 in Albany. Read more
Columbia River Fire & Rescue and the Oregon Department of Forestry continue to investigate an illegal slash burn on private land in Goble. Read more
People filing for unemployment insurance benefits through the Oregon Employment Department are receiving a boost in their weekly payments. Read more
Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole knows there is a solution to the Fox Creek flooding challenge for his city, but reaching that solution is still distant. Read more
Each month Oregon’s Secretary of State publishes a report on voter registration and much to …
Senator Betsy Johnson delivered a scripted speech before voting against SB870. I can’t deci…
She is fair, honest, accessible, and intelligent! Her “special interests” are the working pe…
Except for the ten years I spent on active duty with the U.S. Army, I have lived in the rura…
It’s time to end the Pay to Play politics in Columbia County and hold our representatives ac…
Craylon Hanson’s life was cut short at the age of 54 years by a stroke. He passed away on Ju…
Bud was born on April 30, 1934 and passed away on July 2, 2019 at the age of 85.
Susan Deanice Elder passed away on June 29, 2019 in Columbia City, Oregon at her parent’s ho…
