School districts in Columbia County are beginning to feel the effects of the nationwide teacher shortage.
In a St. Helens School District board board meeting earlier this school year, principals spoke of adjustments and challenges they faced with fewer teachers and less substitutes.
In the letter sent to Scappoose parents Thursday, Nov. 4, Scappoos School District Superintendent Tim Porter said currently the district is down a “significant number” of substitute teachers and classified substitutes and also continues to have several classified openings.
“This shortage is putting a considerable strain on our entire system,” Porter said. “Teachers are forgoing planning time to fill in for absent colleagues: principals are spending their days in classrooms as teachers, and district administrators and TOSA’s are filling in throughout the district. In short, our staff is overextended.”
Porter said the district currently does not have enough substitutes to cover all our the district classes or duties on November 12.
“Therefore safely holding school will be exceedingly difficult if not impossible,” he said.
Porter said he is proposing that the school board change November 12 to a non-contact day for students. That day will continue to be a workday for staff, but students will not attend school.
Porter said the result of the calendar change is one less instructional day.
“While this change may pose a challenge for some, I hope you will agree that focusing on student safety is important,” Porter states in is letter to parents.
Follow this developing story here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
