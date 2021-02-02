Meadow Park Health and Specialty Care Center employees and the operator of the facility have reached a tentative 2-year contract agreement.
The pact includes a 2% cost of living adjustment (COLA) per hour with an additional 1% in September. The tentative agreement also includes hazard pay for all employees in the facility, which gives $2.50 per hour for employees in the building’s COVID wing and $1 per hour to all workers when there is a COVID positive resident at Meadow Park.
“If there is even on positive COVID case, every person that walks into the building will receive some kind of hazard pay for the risks that they are taking,” Meadow Park nursing assistant and SIEU bargaining team member Liliauna Fleming said.
The tentative agreement follows an informational picket demonstration by some of the employees and members the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) along Highway 30 near Columbia Boulevard on Jan. 26.
Meadow Park has experienced 61 COVID-19 cases and two related deaths since the pandemic in March, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The Service Employees International Union (SEIU) began contract talks with Meadow Park in November.
Sarah Lannen has been an employee at the center for one year. She said she joined the Tuesday demonstration to support her co-workers and the union.
"I love my job," Lennen said. "I love my residents and the people that I work with. I can't do my job without them and we demand a safe and healthy work environment," Lannen said. "When we had the COVID outbreak in our building I would go home after 16-hour shifts and cry, because I was so worried about my residents and my co-workers."
Carlotte Larson, a 20-year employee at Meadow Park, said she had to be quarantined after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
"It was really hard to be home quarantined and not being paid and I am still trying to get my pay," Larson said, adding that she was able to recover from COVID-19 and has since taken the vaccine.
Larson and Lennen disclosed that they both earn approximately $15 an hour at Meadow Park.
"We are asking for fair wages and to be treated decently," Larson said.
The union represents approximately 35 Meadow Park employees.
Before the Tuesday picketing, The Chronicle reached out to the director and corporate operators of Meadow Park for comments about the working environment and the contract negotiations. Our calls and emails had not been returned as of press time.
