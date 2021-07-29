The Oregon Department of Transportation reports that Highway 6, the Wilson River Highway, remains closed six miles east of Tillamook following a multi vehicle crash involving a log truck.
The highway is closed at the junction of Highway 6 and Highway 101 on the west end of Highway 6 and at Banks on the east end.
This is an extended closure for a law enforcement investigation and reconstruction. Travelers should avoid the area, use an alternative route or expect long delays.
