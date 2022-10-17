Warning issued following deadly retirement center fire

Fire officials in Columbia County are warning anyone who uses oxygen to be cautious of the containers and the storage of the oxygen.

The warning follows a deadly fire early Wednesday morning, Oct. 5 at the Columbia Hills Retirement Center on Pittsburg Road in St. Helens. The fire killed one resident, injured several others, and sent a police officer and firefighter to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators determined that the cause of the fire was accidental, and human-caused, according to Columbia River Fire and Rescue (CRFR).

“That is the best information that we can release,” CRFR’s Jennifer Motherway told The Chronicle. “Ultimately this ruled out that it wasn’t arson, and it wasn’t any fault of the facility – not electric/etc.”

An explosion that occurred during the fire was caused by oxygen cylinders stored in the apartment of origin, according to fire investigators, who stress that the use of oxygen in homes has an increased risk of catastrophic fire.

Three St. Helens Police (SHP) officers were the first to arrive on the scene of the fire and immediately began assisting the tenants. They helped pull victims through windows of the center and began running down the halls and knocking on doors to ensure the tenants were evacuating the building.

See the rescue efforts from one of the police officers’ body cameras attached to this story:

CRFR firefighters arrived on scene and began attacking the fire and assisting with evacuating residents from the building.

Firefighters found one resident unconscious in the hallway in the building where the fire began. The victim was carried out of the building. St. Helens police officers, along with a Columbia County sheriff’s deputy and Scappoose police officer, provided CPR and resuscitation efforts, but unfortunately the woman died at the scene, according to investigators.

“The facility did have working smoke detectors and the system was very loud and more than capable of alerting the tenants inside,” CRFR officials said. “The facility did not have a sprinkler system, as sprinklers were not a code requirement at the time the facility was built.”

Following the blaze, CRFR continued to provide support to the management team at Columbia Hills Retirement Center and all the tenants that were moved to the Best Western Hotel during the fire emergency.

The Red Cross and many generous community members are also supporting the tenants, according to CRFR.

Additional donations may be made to the Red Cross by following this online link: https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html. Local Scouts had scheduled a donation drive on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the St. Helens Ace Hardware Store to also support the tenants.

CRFR officials urge anyone using oxygen at home to take precautions. To learn more, visit https://www.cganet.com/home-oxygen-safety.