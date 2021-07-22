A team from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) has been sent to the Bootleg Fire in Southern Oregon.

It is the largest fire in the nation at near 400,000 acres. Fire officials said the Bootleg Fire was cause by lightning.

Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley said the Lake County Sheriffs Office reached out to Oregon Sheriffs for assistance with the Bootleg Fire. CCSO answered the call and sent manpower to assist Lake County with incident command, resource coordination and evacuations, Pixley said.

“CCSO is committed to lending assistance to other agencies in times of need," Pixley said in a Facebook post. "In this unified effort, together we can face the challenges in Lake County and help save lives.”

A team firefighters from Columbia County were sent earlier this month to help in the suppression of a wildfire near Sisters. That team has since been dispatched to an wildfire in Eastern Oregon.

Fire agencies in Columbia County and across the state continue to urge public awareness and safety due to the heightened wildfire dangers this summer.