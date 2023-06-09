William E. Peterson, of St. Helens, Oregon, passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital on May 21, 2023 of natural causes. Bill was born in Casper, Wyoming on March 9, 1929. He was 94.
Bill ran Peterson Concrete in St. Helens for many years. After retiring, he helped his sons, working into his late 80’s. He was also able to care for himself until three weeks before his death.
Bill enjoyed bowling, time with grand kids, baking cookies, and swimming. He was a great guy.
He is survived by children, Sarah Dramstad of Trout Creek, Montana, Ron Peterson of Warren, Oregon, and John and David Flori of St. Helens, Oregon.
